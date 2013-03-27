Sweden's Tele2 to sell Russian ops, buy back shares

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB Group in a $3.5 billion deal and would return much of the money to its shareholders.

“Tele2 AB has agreed to sell Tele2 Russia to VTB Group in a cash transaction comprising $2.4 billion in equity value and $1.15 billion in net debt,” the company said in a statement.

Tele2 issued new growth targets and said it would buy back shares worth around 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.92 billion).