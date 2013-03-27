FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Tele2 to sell Russian ops, buy back shares
March 27, 2013 / 5:46 PM / in 5 years

Sweden's Tele2 to sell Russian ops, buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB Group in a $3.5 billion deal and would return much of the money to its shareholders.

“Tele2 AB has agreed to sell Tele2 Russia to VTB Group in a cash transaction comprising $2.4 billion in equity value and $1.15 billion in net debt,” the company said in a statement.

Tele2 issued new growth targets and said it would buy back shares worth around 12.5 billion Swedish crowns ($1.92 billion).

$1 = 6.5162 Swedish crowns Reporting by Simon Johnson

