RPT-BRIEF-Tele2 Norway signs frequency lease, infrastructure deal
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 1, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-Tele2 Norway signs frequency lease, infrastructure deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* Ice and tele2 norway sign an agreement on frequency lease and purchase of infrastructure

* Ice to purchase parts of Tele2’s mobile network infrastructure if competition authority approves TeliaSonera’s acquisition of Tele2 Norway.

* Agreement gives Tele2 Norway access to 5 MHz in 900 band from Oct 1, 2014 to April 1, 2015.

* Telia said in July it planned to buy Tele2 Norway for 5.1 bln SEK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
