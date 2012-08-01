FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 weighs return to mobile in Austria -paper
August 1, 2012 / 8:50 AM / 5 years ago

Tele2 weighs return to mobile in Austria -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms group Tele2 is weighing a return to Austria’s mobile market if rival Hutchison opens up its network as part of a deal to merge with Orange Austria, Tele2’s Austrian chief told a newspaper.

Alfred Pufitsch told Austria’s WirtschaftsBlatt he was considering buying network capacity from Hutchison 3G, with whom Tele2 is locked in a price war in its home market of Sweden, to resell to its own customers in Austria.

Tele2 sold its Austrian mobile operations to incumbent Telekom Austria for 7 million euros in 2007.

It still has a fixed-line Austrian business with 333,000 customers that brought in 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($206 million) or 3 percent of group sales in 2011.

Pufitsch said Tele2 might also bid for fourth-generation LTE mobile spectrum at an auction that was planned for this autumn but has been postponed while regulators examine the proposed Hutchison-Orange merger.

“As a global company, we are focused on mobile,” Pufitsch said in remarks published on Wednesday. “For us, it’s not about selling SIM cards as cheaply as possible but about offering a comprehensive fixed-mobile service.”

Tele2 makes 60 percent of its sales in Russia and Kazakhstan. It also has operations in Scandinavia, the Baltics, Germany, the Netherlands and Croatia. ($1 = 6.7891 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

