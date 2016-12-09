Tele2 CEO sees "sustainable" 2-3 percent revenue growth for Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 sees "sustainable" revenue growth of two to three percent for its Swedish market, CEO Allison Kirkby told Reuters on Friday.

* The ambition for sustainable growth in Sweden is 2-3 pct on topline and mid-single digits on the bottom line, Kirkby said at the side-lines of an investor update on Friday.

* "The ambition (for the Baltics) is mid-single digit growth on the top line - the same on the bottom line," she said.

* Says Tele2 wants to go from No. 2 in Latvia and No. 3 in Estonia to market leaders in the next two to three years.

* Kirkby says the company is aiming for a 20 pct market share in the Netherlands vs its current 5.5-6 pct position, and declines to provide any timing.

* Tele2 expects its acquisition of TDC Sweden, which closed one month ago, to help it grow its share of the B2B market.

* Tele2 has a B2B market share of around 19 pct in Sweden while Telia Company is clear market leader.

* Tele2 says the TDC Sweden acquisition can help it gain just under a one percentage point market share annually in three to five years.

* Kirkby says Tele2's B2B activities have focused on connectivity while TDC Sweden has focused on value-added services, and that the combined entity will be "very complementary."

* Kirkby says the combined entity has already won one large B2B contract, within the public sector. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Mia Shanley)