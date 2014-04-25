Tele2 CEO says Swedish underlying growth sustainable

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 should be able to continue to show underlying growth of around 3 percent in the near future in Sweden, its Chief Executive said on Friday.

The switch at telecom operators to charge clients for data, rather than voice and text messages, is driving the growth Granryd said, speaking after the company’s first-quarter report.

“Right now we feel that we should be around that level,” Granryd told Reuters.

Mobile end-user service revenue - excluding equipment sales - grew by 3 percent in Sweden in the first quarter, the same pace as in the fourth quarter. Sweden Tele2’s largest market, accounted for 43 percent of its revenues in the first quarter.

Granryd repeated that he saw his firm as a buyer should consolidation take place in the Swedish telecoms industry.