Tele2 on track for Kazakhstan break-even in H2, 2013

STOCKHOLM, June 14 (Reuters) - Nordic and emerging markets telecoms group Tele2 is on track to break even in Kazakhstan in the second half of next year, the company said on Friday.

Kazakhstan will be a key growth market for Tele2 as it contends with a slowing market in Russia, its biggest market by customers, an increasing competition in Sweden.

“We are a little ahead of the plan in terms of sales and customer intake,” said Niklas Sonkin, market area director for central Europe and Eurasia. “We are on track for EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation)break-even.”

Tele2 bought local operator NEO in 2010, rebranding the operation in 2011. Since then it has added about 1.7 million customers, topping the 2 million mark last month.

The company said in April that it would have between 2.5 million and 2.7 million customers in Kazakhstan by the end of the year. The country has a population of about 16.5 million.

Rival Nordic telecoms operator TeliaSonera, which owns KCell, Kazakhstan’s top mobile operator, said its first-quarter EBITDA margin was above 50 percent.

However, Tele2’s entry into the market has pushed down prices, meaning that profitability levels are likely to be lower in the longer term.

Sonkin said that prices in Kazakhstan, after falling by around 50 percent because of Tele2’s entry into the market, were now showing signs of stabilising.

Tele2 made an EBITDA first-quarter loss of 97 million Swedish crowns ($13.9 million) in Kazakhstan. The company said it expected to make a slightly bigger full-year loss than forecast - between 350 million and 400 million crowns. It made a full-year loss of 401 million crowns in Kazakhstan in 2011. ($1 = 6.9926 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by David Goodman)