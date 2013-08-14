FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tele2 wants to be big competitor in Dutch mobile market - regional CEO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 14, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Tele2 wants to be big competitor in Dutch mobile market - regional CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Nordic telecoms group Tele2 will not sell its high-speed mobile internet services at a premium and wants to become a serious competitor on the Dutch mobile phone market, the chief executive of its Dutch unit said on Wednesday.

“We have to invest hundreds of million in our network in the Netherlands. We don’t do that just for a few percentage points of market share,” Guenther Vogelpoel, CEO of Tele2 Netherlands, told Reuters.

Vogelpoel made the comments as the group announced a 10-year deal to use T-Mobile’s passive infrastructure, such as mobile towers, to roll out its mobile network in the Netherlands.

In December 2012 Tele2 paid 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($213.71 million) for a licence to operate its own mobile network in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.