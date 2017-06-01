Tele2 CEO repeats aims for break-even in Netherlands in 2017

STOCKHOLM, June 1 (Reuters) - Telecom operator Tele2 repeats its target of reaching break-even in Dutch operations this year, its top chief tells Reuters ahead of an investor update on Netherlands and Kazakhstan on Thursday.

* "We are reconfirming here today that in the Netherlands we are aiming to be EBITDA break-even for the full year," says Tele2 Chief Executive Allison Kirkby

* "We will be reconfirming our financial guidance for the year today, and as we said with our first quarter report, we will review our guidance for the year alongside our second quarter report for the group."

* Says sticks to long-term ambition of 20 pct Dutch mobile market share, no forecast about the timing, vs currently around 6 pct. Adding still too early to talk about result from new offering Unlimited launched a couple of weeks ago

* Reaching break-even and customer growth are both top priorities for Tele2's Dutch operation, Kirkby said when asked about which of these two is the top priority in the Netherlands, declining to elaborate on marketing expenses

* Says ambition for Kazakhstan to reach EBITDA margin of 30 pct in 2019 and beyond, vs 19 pct in Q1 2017, and to reach 30 pct market share beyond 2019 vs currently 25 pct