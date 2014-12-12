FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 says targets 1 bln SEK in annual savings from 2018
December 12, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Tele2 says targets 1 bln SEK in annual savings from 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said on Friday it plans to realise yearly productivity savings of around 1 billion Swedish crowns ($132.83 million) from 2018 onwards, after an investment program of about 1 billion crowns.

“The program will focus on productivity increases by taking a holistic look at the organization,” Tele2 said.

Tele2 said it would find productivity increases by simplifying the way it interacts with customers and by consolidating and transforming the organisation.

“Benefits will accrue at slightly slower pace to investments in Years 1 and 2, but achieve full run rate of SEK 1 billion between years 3 and 4,” Tele2 said in a statement. ($1 = 7.5287 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)

