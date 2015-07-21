FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Tele2 Q2 core profit lags forecasts, repeats 2015 outlook
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 21, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Tele2 Q2 core profit lags forecasts, repeats 2015 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to cover news alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted a second-quarter core profit below expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.39 billion crowns ($161 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.42 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.

Tele2 repeated its forecast for mobile end-user service revenue growth in the mid-single digits, EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion this year.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.6232 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.