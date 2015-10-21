Tele2 Q3 core profit tops forecasts, slightly cuts outlook

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted a third-quarter core profit above expectations on Wednesday and slightly cut its 2015 core profit outlook while repeating its sales outlook.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($193 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.52 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.68 billion a year ago.

Citing an earlier than planned 4G launch in the Netherlands, Tele2 said it now expected 2015 EBITDA earnings of between 5.6 and 5.8 billion crowns, down from an earlier forecast of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion, while repeating its forecasts for mobile end-user service revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.2963 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)