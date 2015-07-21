UPDATE 1-Tele2 hit by slowing Swedish growth, Kazakh price war

* CEO sees “difficult” Kazakhstan market through 2015

* Q2 EBITDA 1.39 bln SEK vs forecast 1.42 bln SEK

* Shares drop 2.7 pct as growth in Sweden slows (Adds CEO comments on Kazakhstan, share)

STOCKHOLM, July 21 (Reuters) - Swedish mobile telecoms firm Tele2 posted lower than expected second-quarter earnings, hit by slowing revenue growth in its home market, and warned of an escalating price war in Kazakhstan.

Tele2 said on Tuesday it gained 471,000 new customers in Kazakhstan, central Asia’s largest economy, in the quarter.

That means it has added 1.1 million new customers in the country of 17.5 million in three quarters, challenging market leader KCell, controlled by Sweden’s TeliaSonera, and No.2 player Beeline, owned by Vimpelcom.

However, Tele2 Chief Executive Mats Granryd told Reuters the fast-growing market -- which accounted for 7 percent of group revenues in the second quarter -- was getting even more competitive.

“I don’t believe this customer growth will be quite as strong going forward. Kazakhstan is turning into a real bloodbath when it comes to pricing,” he said by phone.

Tele2 reported second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciations and amortisation of 1.39 billion Swedish crowns ($161 million), missing analysts’ mean forecast of 1.42 billion.

Underlying revenue growth in Sweden, which accounts for just under half of group revenue, slowed to 0.8 percent from more than 5 percent in the first quarter.

However, the company kept its forecasts for largely flat sales and earnings for the whole of 2015.

At 0835 GMT, Tele2 shares were down 2.7 percent at 96.4 crowns.

The company made virtually no profit in Kazakhstan in the second quarter and Granryd said the market was set to remain tough for the rest of the year.

While a price war had previously been fought chiefly by Tele2 and Altel -- the No.4 player in Kazakhstan owned by fixed-line monopoly Kazakhtelecom -- KCell and Beeline had joined in the second quarter, lowering tariffs to levels similar to Tele2’s to stop losing customers, Granryd said.

“They have to stop the bleeding in some way,” he said.

KCell reported double-digit declines in second-quarter core profit and underlying revenue last week and said its number of subscriptions had dropped by 82,000, meaning the decline compared to a year ago was 653,000.

In a conference call, TeliaSonera’s CEO Johan Dennelind called KCell’s results “not very pleasing” and said the price war had forced it to respond with more “aggressive” offers.