UPDATE 1-Tele2 sees flat 2015 earnings, pledges higher dividends

* Tele2 sees 2015 EBITDA of 5.8-6.0 bln SEK, revs 25.5-26.5 bln

* Q4 EBITDA 1.41 bln SEK vs 1.44 bln in Reuters poll

* Says to increase dividends by 10 pct annually for coming 3 yrs (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 forecast largely unchanged sales and earnings in 2015 while promising higher dividends ahead as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly below expectations on Friday.

Tele2, which sold its Russian business in 2013, is awaiting a verdict from the Norwegian Competition Authority for a deal to sell its mobile business there to rival TeliaSonera, due next week.

In its home market Sweden, which has swelled in importance through those deals, it has enjoyed good mobile revenue growth as it has changed its pricing plans to better capitalise on higher data use among its customers.

Mobile end-user service revenue, which excludes equipment sales, climbed 7 percent in the fourth quarter, after growth of 8 percent in the third quarter. In Sweden, underlying mobile revenue growth was 5 percent.

Outside Sweden, which made up almost half of group sales in 2014, Tele2 is banking on Kazakhstan and the Netherlands for future growth.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.41 billion crowns ($171 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.44 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.49 billion a year ago.

Tele2 forecast EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns this year, against the 5.9 billion posted in 2014, and slightly below the 6.1 billion forecast by analysts prior to the report.

It forecast revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion, also largely unchanged, and mobile end-user service revenue growth of mid-single digits.

The company also said it aimed to boost dividends by 10 percent per year for the coming three years.

