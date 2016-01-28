FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Tele2 Q4 core profit tops forecasts, sees 2016 underlying growth
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 28, 2016 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Tele2 Q4 core profit tops forecasts, sees 2016 underlying growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted fourth-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday and forecast underlying revenue growth this year.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($157 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.27 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.41 billion a year ago.

Tele2 forecast 2016 mobile end-user service revenue growth, which excludes equipment sales, of mid-single digits and EBITDA earnings of 4.6 to 5.0 billion crowns on sales of 26 to 27 billion.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5117 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.