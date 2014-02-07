FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tele2 sees flat 2014 earnings after in-line Q4
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 7, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Tele2 sees flat 2014 earnings after in-line Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms group Tele2 forecast flat earnings for 2014 on Friday, less than expected by analysts, and scrapped its 2015 guidance as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings in line with forecasts.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.46 million Swedish crowns ($225 million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.44 billion a year ago.

Tele2 said it would just provide guidance for the current year given uncertainty around its Norwegian operations after it lost an auction for mobile spectrum that it needs to expand its network in the country.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/det66v ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.