Tele2 sees flat 2014 earnings after in-line Q4

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms group Tele2 forecast flat earnings for 2014 on Friday, less than expected by analysts, and scrapped its 2015 guidance as it posted fourth-quarter core earnings in line with forecasts.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.46 million Swedish crowns ($225 million) compared with a forecast of 1.45 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.44 billion a year ago.

Tele2 said it would just provide guidance for the current year given uncertainty around its Norwegian operations after it lost an auction for mobile spectrum that it needs to expand its network in the country.

Link to full report: r.reuters.com/det66v ($1 = 6.4954 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)