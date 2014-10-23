FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 Q3 core profit tops forecast, bullish on 2014
October 23, 2014 / 5:17 AM / 3 years ago

Tele2 Q3 core profit tops forecast, bullish on 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted third-quarter core earnings above expectations on Thursday and said it should reach the upper end of its 2014 profit and sales forecasts.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.68 billion Swedish crowns ($231 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.51 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.

Tele2 said it was confident in reaching the top end of its 2014 sales and profit forecasts for revenues of between 24.8 and 25.2 billion crowns and EBITDA earnings between 5.7 and 5.8 billion. Tele2 also repeated its forecast of capex between 3.5 and 3.8 billion for the full year. (1 US dollar = 7.2782 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

