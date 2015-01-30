FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 Q4 core profit just below forecast, sees flat 2015 earnings
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 30, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Tele2 Q4 core profit just below forecast, sees flat 2015 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly below expectations on Friday and said it expected largely flat sales and earnings in 2015 while promising higher dividends ahead.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.41 billion crowns ($171 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.44 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.49 billion a year ago.

Tele2 forecast EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns this year, against the 5.9 billion posted in 2014, and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion.

The company also said it aimed to boost dividends by 10 percent per year for the coming three years.

Link to report:

$1 = 8.2598 Swedish crowns Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
