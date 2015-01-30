Tele2 Q4 core profit just below forecast, sees flat 2015 earnings

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted fourth-quarter core earnings slightly below expectations on Friday and said it expected largely flat sales and earnings in 2015 while promising higher dividends ahead.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.41 billion crowns ($171 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.44 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.49 billion a year ago.

Tele2 forecast EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns this year, against the 5.9 billion posted in 2014, and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion.

The company also said it aimed to boost dividends by 10 percent per year for the coming three years.

