#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 21, 2015 / 5:10 AM / 2 years ago

Tele2 Q1 core profit tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted a first-quarter core profit above market expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

Tele2’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.43 billion Swedish crowns ($164 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.40 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.36 billion a year ago.

Tele2 repeated its forecast for EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns this year, against the 5.9 billion posted in 2014, and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion. Link to report: ($1 = 8.7097 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)

