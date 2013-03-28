FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tele2 says 100 pct committed to VTB deal over Russia ops
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 28, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

Tele2 says 100 pct committed to VTB deal over Russia ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was fully committed to a $3.5 billion deal to sell its Russian business to Russian bank VTB.

“We are 100 percent comitted to the deal we signed yesterday,” Tele2 Information Director Pernilla Oldmark said, adding the Sweden-based company had received no rival offer.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s A1 said earlier on Thursday it was ready to make a rival bid to buy Tele2 Russia for $3.6 - $4 billion was willing to agree a purchase price for remaining Tele2 assets over a “very short period of time”. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.