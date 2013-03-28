FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 says unaware of rival bid for Russia ops - spokeswoman
March 28, 2013 / 6:50 AM / 5 years ago

Tele2 says unaware of rival bid for Russia ops - spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was unaware of any offer for its Russian operations rivalling a deal agreed with Russian bank VTB late on Wednesday.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s investment arm A1 said in a statement earlier on Thursday it was ready to make a rival bid to buy Tele2 Russia for $3.6 - $4 billion in cash and that it was willing to agree a purchase price for remaining Tele2 assets over a “very short period of time”.

“Based on the information that I have now, we have not received any bid from them. This is the first time I have heard of this press statement,” Tele2 Information Director Pernilla Oldmark said.

“We are very happy about the deal we have concluded with VTB.”

Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations to VTB for $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Niklas Pollard)

