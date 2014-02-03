Tele2 strategy chief exits due to split over future

STOCKHOLM, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Monday its strategy chief Roxanna Zea would leave the company because of differing views on the company’s future.

The news of Zea’s departure comes at a turbulent time for Tele2, which cut its financial targets in October and failed to win high speed mobile broadband licenses in a December auction in Norway, one of three countries it had pinpointed for future growth.

The company said the strategy chief, Roxanna Zea, who had been on the job since September 2012 and was previously strategy chief at Google for Northern and Central Europe, was leaving because of “diverging views on Tele2’s planning and execution”.

In November, Tele2 said its head of its business in the Netherlands, another of the countries it targets for growth, was leaving the company. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)