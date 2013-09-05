CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sweden's Tele2 wants over 20 percent of Dutch mobile market

(Corrects headline, paragraphs one and and five to show targets are minimum levels)

DIEMEN, Netherlands, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 wants to build its share of the Dutch mobile telephony market to more than 20 percent after the roll-out of its own network, the chief executive of the group’s Dutch operations said on Thursday.

Tele2, which currently has a market share of about 5 percent there via T-Mobile’s network, is set to roll out a network of its own after the Dutch telecoms regulator reserved mobile spectrum for newcomers at an auction in late 2012.

“We see this as an ambition, that’s what we’ll say about it,” Guenther Vogelpoel, CEO of Tele2 Netherlands told analysts at a conference in the Netherlands, without specifying when the group believed it could capture such market share figures.

He also did not say when Tele2 would launch its new network.

Tele2 said it was also looking for market shares in the Netherlands of more than 10 percent in business telecommunications and more than 15 percent in broadband Internet.

Vogelpoel said he believed such a large share of the market was possible because prices for mobile data were very high in the Netherlands, allowing new entrants to win over consumers with attractive offers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Keiron Henderson)