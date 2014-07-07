FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 sells Norway business to TeliaSonera for SEK 5.1 bln
July 7, 2014 / 5:25 AM / 3 years ago

Tele2 sells Norway business to TeliaSonera for SEK 5.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 7 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom operator Tele2 AB said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Norwegian business to peer TeliaSonera AB for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($744 million).

Tele2 said in a statement the deal would mean a capital gain of approximately 2 billion crowns.

In a separate statement, TeliaSonera said the transaction would increase its mobile market share in Norway to 40 percent from 23 percent and lead to cost synergies of at least 800 million crowns per year from 2016.

$1 = 6.8553 Swedish kronas Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Matt Driskill

