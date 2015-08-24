FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tele2 appoints Allison Kirkby CEO, Granryd to join GSMA
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 24, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Tele2 appoints Allison Kirkby CEO, Granryd to join GSMA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tele2 on Monday said it had appointed Allison Kirkby, currently chief financial officer, as its new chief executive after Mats Granryd said he would leave the company.

Tele2 said Granryd will become Director General for the GSMA, an industry organisation made up of around 800 telecom operators, after five years as CEO at Tele2.

”As the Board constantly reviews and plans the succession of its top management team, Allison Kirkby had already been identified as the next CEO in the event that Mats Granryd would step down, Tele2 chairman Mike Parton said in a statement. (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
