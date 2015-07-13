'As Seen on TV' company settles New Jersey fraud case

(Reuters) - A New Jersey company that markets quirky “As Seen on TV” products will pay $550,000 and change its business practices to resolve state regulatory charges that it defrauded consumers by pushing more expensive items, shipping items that were never ordered, and engaging in misleading advertising.

Telebrands Corp, known for such products as Ambervision sunglasses and Pocket Hose, will expand its disclosures and make them more conspicuous when dealing with customers by phone and online, New Jersey’s attorney general and Division of Consumer Affairs said.

The changes are meant to ensure that consumers buy only the items they want, are able to confirm their orders before authorizing payments, and can decline unwanted solicitations.

Telebrands will also hire a monitor to oversee its business practices for as long as two years. The Fairfield, New Jersey-based company did not admit liability in agreeing to settle.

“We’ve put consumers back in control of the ordering and payment process,” Acting Attorney General John Hoffman said in a statement. “No longer will consumers find themselves subjected to an onslaught of solicitations for products that they have no interest in, with no way to end the merciless upselling.”

David Stone, a lawyer for Telebrands, was not immediately available for comment.

New Jersey sued Telebrands last August after having received 340 consumer complaints since 2012, and accused it of violating a 2001 settlement of a prior enforcement case.

The state said Telebrands subjected undercover shoppers who bought products by phone to lengthy automated pitches for other products, and failed to provide a means to confirm orders or speak with live phone representatives.

It also said undercover shoppers on Telebrands websites were overcharged, could not edit their virtual “shopping carts,” were not told when their orders were completed, and found it hard to see and read the “No Thanks” button for declining solicitations.