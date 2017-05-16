FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Spain's Euskaltel buys Telecable for 701 mln euros
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
May 16, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 3 months ago

Spain's Euskaltel buys Telecable for 701 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Spain's Euskaltel said on Tuesday it had bought Telecable from Britain's Zegona for 701 million euros ($771.73 million) to create northern Spain's leading integrated telecoms operator.

Zegona, set up to invest in European technology, media and telecoms companies, bought Telecable in 2015. As part of the sale it will get a 15 percent stake in the combined entity and have one board seat.

"When we acquired Telecable in 2015, we identified the opportunity for substantial value creation through the combination of the three independent northern Spanish cable (companies)," said Eamonn O'Hare, Zegona's chairman and CEO.

$1 = 0.9083 euros Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.