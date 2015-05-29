FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Equinix agrees to buy Telecity Group for 2.35 bln pounds
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

Equinix agrees to buy Telecity Group for 2.35 bln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. data centre company Equinix Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity Group in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.60 billion), creating the largest data centre player in Europe.

Equinix said the deal would see each Telecity Group shareholder receive 572.5 pence in cash for each share, a 27.3 percent premium to the firm’s closing price on May 6 before talks were announced, as well as 0.0327 new Equinix Shares.

Following completion of the deal Telecity Group shareholders will hold 10.1 percent of the combined company.

$1 = 0.6521 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.