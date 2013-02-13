FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telecity posts 22 pct rise in full-year earnings
February 13, 2013 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Telecity posts 22 pct rise in full-year earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Telecity Group PLC : * Auto alert - Telecity Group PLC FY revenue rose 18 percent to 283

million STG * Auto alert - Telecity Group PLC total dividend up 26.5 percent to 7.5

pence per share * Auto alert - Telecity Group PLC final dividend 5 pence per share * Adjusted(1) EBITDA(2) up 22.0% to £129.5M (2011: £106.2M) * Look forward to another strong operating and financial performance in 2013 * Confident will deliver earnings growth performance in 2013 in line with

market expectations

