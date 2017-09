July 30 (Reuters) - Telecity Group PLC : * Auto alert - Telecity Group PLC H1 revenue rose 16 percent to 159.3

million STG * Auto alert - Telecity Group PLC interim dividend 3.5 pence per share * Adjusted EBITDA up 17.8 pct to 73.8 Mln stg * Will continue to expand across Europe, both on organic basis and through