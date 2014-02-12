FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecity's 2014 guidance falls short of market forecasts
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 12, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 4 years ago

Telecity's 2014 guidance falls short of market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Telecity Group PLC, a British data centre company with operations across Europe, forecast lower-than-expected growth this year, sending its shares to a two-year low on Wednesday.

The company, which targets the top-end of the market with locations in prime city centre spots, said demand remained “robust”, and it expected 2014 revenue to come in between 355 million and 362 million pounds ($597 million), up from 325.6 million pounds in 2013.

Analysts at Liberum said the guidance was about 5 percent below its forecasts, and they expected core earnings to fall by 5 percent this year and by 10 percent in 2015 as a result.

Shares in the group fell to a two-year low of 632.5 pence after the results, and they were trading down 10.5 percent at 652.5 pence at 0913 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.