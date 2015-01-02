FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Tele Columbus revives postponed IPO
January 2, 2015

Germany's Tele Columbus revives postponed IPO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - German cable operator Tele Columbus has revived its postponed initial public offering (IPO) and is aiming to make its stock market debut in the first half of the year to raise funds to cut debt and increase financial flexibility for growth.

The company intends to raise about 300 million euros ($361 million) by issuing new shares. It also plans to place shares from existing shareholders, it said in a statement, adding that there is a greenshoe option of up to 10 percent of the base offer.

Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds after a financial restructuring, is Germany’s third-largest cable operator behind Liberty Global’s Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone’s Kabel Deutschland.

Wobbly markets caused Tele Columbus to shelve its previous IPO plans in October last year.

Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities are acting as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners alongside BofA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg. Rothschild is a financial adviser to the company. ($1 = 0.8306 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
