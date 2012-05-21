Kabel Deutschland buys Tele Columbus for $786 mln

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German cable company Kabel Deutschland said it agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618 million euros ($786.2 million), including accrued interest.

Kabel Deutschland said on Monday the purchase price will provide for repayment in full of the financial debt of Tele Columbus, currently owned by funds including York Capital, Golden Tree Asset Management and Avenue.

The deal was flagged by sources last week, when Kabel Deutschland was seen having beaten out Deutsche Telekom , Liberty Global and private equity investors.