Tele Columbus says United Internet won't buy more voting rights

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s United Internet does not intend to acquire more voting rights in cable operator Tele Columbus within the next 12 months, Tele Columbus said on Thursday, after United Internet raised its stake to 25 percent last month.

Citing a notification from United Internet and its Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth, Tele Columbus said United Internet also had no plans to influence the appointment of members of Tele Columbus’s administrative, managing or supervisory bodies.

Dommermuth told Reuters last week the move to raise the stake to 25 percent was a defensive move aimed at blocking rivals from buying into Tele Columbus. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)