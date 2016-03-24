FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tele Columbus says United Internet won't buy more voting rights
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 24, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Tele Columbus says United Internet won't buy more voting rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany’s United Internet does not intend to acquire more voting rights in cable operator Tele Columbus within the next 12 months, Tele Columbus said on Thursday, after United Internet raised its stake to 25 percent last month.

Citing a notification from United Internet and its Chief Executive Ralph Dommermuth, Tele Columbus said United Internet also had no plans to influence the appointment of members of Tele Columbus’s administrative, managing or supervisory bodies.

Dommermuth told Reuters last week the move to raise the stake to 25 percent was a defensive move aimed at blocking rivals from buying into Tele Columbus. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.