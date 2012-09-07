FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia not looking at GVT acquisition
September 7, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia not looking at GVT acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest telecoms operator Telecom Italia said on Friday it was not looking into the possible acquisition of Vivendi’s GVT phone unit in Brazil.

“We do not have any dossier on the table at the moment,” Telecom Italia’s chief executive Marco Patuano told reporters at a businesss conference in Cernobbio, Italy, when asked if the company could be interested in GVT.

French media and telecommunications giant Vivendi has hired the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche Bank to gauge strategic options for GVT, a source said in August.

Vivendi paid about $4 billion for GVT late in 2009.

GVT, an alternative provider of fixed telephone, broadband Internet and pay-TV in 120 Brazilian cities, may attract interest from Telefonica and Grupo Oi, both fixed and mobile players in Brazil, and Telecom Italia via its TIM Brasil unit, bankers and analysts have said. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)

