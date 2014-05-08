FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court rejects Telecom Italia appeal against antitrust fine
May 8, 2014

Court rejects Telecom Italia appeal against antitrust fine

ROME, May 8 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Thursday rejected an appeal by Telecom Italia against a fine by the country’s antitrust authority for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country’s fixed-line telephone network.

The local administrative court of the Lazio region found that the fine of 103.8 million euro ($144.52 million) was justifed and adequate, according to its ruling.

The antitrust authority imposed the fine a year ago after finding the company had limited wholesale and retail access to its fixed-line network, preventing competitors from expanding into phone and internet services. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Naomi O‘Leary)

