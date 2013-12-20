FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom posts higher debt, in talks with bondholders
#Credit Markets
December 20, 2013 / 4:56 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia's Bakrie Telecom posts higher debt, in talks with bondholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian telecommunication operator Bakrie Telecom said on Friday its total liability rose to 9.36 trillion rupiah ($766.7 million) at the end of September, from 7.4 trillion rupiah at the end of 2012.

The company, controlled by the politically connected Bakrie Group, is also in talks with bondholders on the terms of debt worth $380 million, chief executive Jastiro Abi told reporters. He did not give details on the terms.

“To resolve debt issues there are many options that we are considering, such as share swaps, rights issues, extending the majority of our debt. But we don’t know what we will do yet and we cannot confirm how much this will reduce debt,” Abi said.

In May, some bondholders raised doubts about the loss-making company’s ability to pay the coupon on its $380 million bonds due 2015. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Stephen Coates)

