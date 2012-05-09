FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom NZ says new CEO to start in September
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 9, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom NZ says new CEO to start in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Corp Ltd said on Thursday its incoming chief executive officer, Simon Moutter, will take the helm of the country’s biggest telecommunications company on Sept. 1.

Moutter will replace Paul Reynolds, who will leave his post at the end of Telecom’s financial year on June 30, the company confirmed.

It added that Chris Quin, CEO at Telecom’s Gen-i technology arm, has been named as acting Telelcom CEO from June 1 until Moutter starts his position.

Moutter is leaving the top post at Auckland International Airport to lead Telelcom, which is refocusing on its retail business after the firm split off its line network operations in December.

Its former network division, Chorus Ltd, is participating in building the bulk of the government-sponsored fast broadband network. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.