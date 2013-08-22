NZ's Telecom year profit falls sharply

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Corp Ltd reported a sharp fall in year profit as revenues were pressured by lower prices and volumes, the company said on Friday.

The company posted a net profit of NZ$236 million ($184.7 million) in the year to June 30, compared with an adjusted NZ$422 million a year ago.

Last year’s bottom line profit of NZ$1.16 billion included a NZ$1 billion non-cash gain from the demerger of its former fixed line network operations, which were put into Chorus Ltd in late 2011.

Operating earnings were NZ$1.04 billion against February guidance between NZ$1.04 billion to NZ$1.06 billion.

The company, which is cutting its workforce to reduce costs to fight low cost competition, said it expected

It announced a dividend of 8 cents per share from 11 cents last year.

Telecom competes with the local arm of British mobile operator Vodafone, which last year bought fixed line operator TelstraClear, as well as a host of smaller mobile and internet service retail providers.