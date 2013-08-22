FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Telecom year profit falls sharply
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 22, 2013 / 8:44 PM / in 4 years

NZ's Telecom year profit falls sharply

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Corp Ltd reported a sharp fall in year profit as revenues were pressured by lower prices and volumes, the company said on Friday.

The company posted a net profit of NZ$236 million ($184.7 million) in the year to June 30, compared with an adjusted NZ$422 million a year ago.

Last year’s bottom line profit of NZ$1.16 billion included a NZ$1 billion non-cash gain from the demerger of its former fixed line network operations, which were put into Chorus Ltd in late 2011.

Operating earnings were NZ$1.04 billion against February guidance between NZ$1.04 billion to NZ$1.06 billion.

The company, which is cutting its workforce to reduce costs to fight low cost competition, said it expected ~~~~ .

It announced a dividend of 8 cents per share from 11 cents last year.

Telecom competes with the local arm of British mobile operator Vodafone, which last year bought fixed line operator TelstraClear, as well as a host of smaller mobile and internet service retail providers.

$1 = NZ$1.2779 Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.