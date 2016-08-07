Telecom Egypt board gives final approval to buy 4g licence -source

CAIRO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Egypt , the country's landline monopoly, gave its final approval on Sunday for plans to buy a fourth-generation mobile phone licence, a senior source at the company said.

The source told Reuters that Telecom Egypt would pay the full amount requested by the regulator for one of four 4G licences the government is selling as part of a shakeup of the sector. The source did not give the price. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Ahmed Aboulenein)