FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Egypt announces 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
April 10, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Egypt announces 1 Egyptian pound per share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt announced a 2013 dividend of one Egyptian pound ($0.14) per share on Thursday, down from 1.30 pounds a year earlier despite higher sales and profits.

The fixed line monopoly operator posted a net profit of 2.96 billion pounds ($425 million), up from 2.62 billion a year earlier.

Revenues rose to 11.13 billion pounds from 10.03 billion.

The company has been asked to pay 2.5 billion pounds for a mobile licence it seeks, telecommunications minister Atef Helmy said this month. It has also been given a one-year deadline to sell its near 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt.

Vodafone Egypt is one of Egypt’s three mobile providers along with Mobinil and Etisalat Egypt serving a market were people increasingly use mobile phones and the Internet instead of making fixed-line phone calls.

Telecome Egypt plans to begin its dividend payments on April 27.

$1 = 6.9751 Egyptian Pounds Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.