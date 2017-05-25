Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr- sources

CAIRO, May 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt will sign an agreement on Thursday to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr, a source from Telecom Egypt and a source from the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology told Reuters.

Telecom Egypt, the state's fixed-line monopoly, was the first company to buy a 4G licence from the government in August for 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($392 million) to enter the mobile market directly.