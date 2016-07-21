FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Telecom Egypt in loan talks to fund 4G licence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, July 21 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the country's state-owned landline monopoly is in talks with banks regarding a 5 billion Egyptian pound ($563.07 million) loan to acquire a 4G licence, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The sources said Etisalat Egypt is also in talks with banks for a 5 billion pound loan to acquire the licence.

The sale of 4G licences is part of Egypt's long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector. Saudi Telecom, Kuwait's Zain, China Telecom and a European firm have expressed interest in the licence.

$1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
