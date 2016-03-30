FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vodafone Egypt owes Telecom Egypt $506.8 mln in deferred profits -source
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 30, 2016

Vodafone Egypt owes Telecom Egypt $506.8 mln in deferred profits -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 30 (Reuters) - Vodafone Egypt owes Telecom Egypt, the state-owned landline monopoly which owns 48 percent of Vodafone Egypt, 4.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($506.8 million) in deferred profit payments, a ministry of communications source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Vodafone will pay the amount in two instalments, the first in April, the source said.

The government replaced all of its representatives on Telecom Egypt’s board earlier on Wednesday. ($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; editing by Lin Noueihed and Susan Thomas)

