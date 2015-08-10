FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Telecom Egypt's Q2 net profit rises to $48.3 million
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 10, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 2-Telecom Egypt's Q2 net profit rises to $48.3 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds research note)

By Eric Knecht

CAIRO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt earned a second-quarter profit after tax of 378 million Egyptian pounds ($48.28 million), up 55 percent from 243 million a year earlier, the country’s landline monopoly said on Monday.

Earnings advanced despite revenue falling to 3.025 billion pounds from 3.868 billion, it said, as non-recurring revenue bolstered its year-ago performance.

The bottom-line performance was “negatively impacted by lower-than-expected margins, declining investment income from Vodafone Egypt (VFE) and a drop in finance income,” Naeem Brokerage said in a research note on Monday.

Telecom Egypt has a 45 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt .

The board of state-owned Telecom Egypt appointed a new chairman and chief executive officer in May amid questions over whether the company would pursue mobile services to compete against Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat and Mobinil .

The telecoms minister said in July that Telecom Egypt, in which the Egyptian government owns an 80 percent stake, is expected to acquire a 4G mobile licence in 2016.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Eric Knecht; Editing by Mark Heinrich

