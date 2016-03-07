FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 7, 2016 / 12:17 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt net profit jumps 111 pct after tax changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail)

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt reported a 111 percent jump in 2015 net profit after corporate tax changes, the state-owned landline monopoly said in a statement on Monday.

Net profit rose to 2.999 billion Egyptian pounds ($383 million) from 1.419 billion, it said.

The company said it was helped by a fall in the corporate income tax rate to 22.5 percent from 30 percent retroactively as of January 1, 2015, and changes to the taxation of dividends.

“Additionally the increase of income from investment by 35 percent year on year contributed positively to the bottom line,” the company said.

Revenue reached 12.184 billion pounds, up from 12.157 billion the previous year.

$1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.