OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Telecom Egypt posts 11 pct rise in Q2 profit
August 13, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

OFFICIAL CORRECTION-Telecom Egypt posts 11 pct rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects net profit figure after company re-submitted early results)

CAIRO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the country’s fixed-line monopoly, posted 994 million Egyptian pounds in net profit in the second quarter, up 11 percent from 895.6 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

It gave no reason for the increase. Telecom Egypt is waiting for the government to approve a unified licence for mobile and landline services that would allow the company to offer mobile services and significantly boost its earnings. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by David Goodman)

