FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TI Media, L'Espresso in talks for broadcasting tie-up
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
October 7, 2013 / 4:19 PM / 4 years ago

TI Media, L'Espresso in talks for broadcasting tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Media said on Monday it had signed a non-binding term sheet with publisher L‘Espresso to pave the way for a tie-up of their digital broadcasting activities.

In a statement, Telecom Italia Media said its board had decided to continue talks to reach a final agreement.

The operation would generate industrial synergies and create a company with five national bandwidth assets controlled by Telecom Italia Media, it said.

Telecom Italia Media is controlled by Telecom Italia .

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.