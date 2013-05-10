FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Antitrust fines Telecom Italia 103.8 mln euros
May 10, 2013

Italy's Antitrust fines Telecom Italia 103.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Antitrust Authority on Friday fined Telecom Italia 103.8 million euros ($135.93 million) for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country’s fixed-line telephone network.

The authority said in a statement that Italy’s largest phone group by market share had obstructed “the expansion of market competitors into voice telephone services and access to internet and broadband”.

The fine resulted from two separate investigations that found the company limited wholesale and retail access to its fixed-line network, the authority said in a statement posted on its website. ($1 = 0.7637 euros) (Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Naomi O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
