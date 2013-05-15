FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2013 / 8:56 PM / in 4 years

Telecom NZ sees earnings at bottom of guidance range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dominant telecommunications company Telecom Corp Ltd said on Thursday it expects full year earnings to be near the bottom of its forecasts because of increased competition and a squeeze on margins.

The company said it sees adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at the bottom end of the NZ$1.04 billion to NZ$1.06 billion ($855 million to $871 million) guidance given in February.

It said it also expected to increase its restructuring programme to cost NZ$100 million to NZ$130 million from the NZ$70 million to NZ$80 million estimated in late March.

The programme will see as much as 1,200 jobs cut, saving up to NZ$120 million.

Shares in Telecom closed on Wednesday at NZ$2.62. ($1 = 1.2171 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
