Telecom Italia will have full picture on spinoff by month's end
July 22, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia will have full picture on spinoff by month's end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 22 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe said on Monday the phone company will have enough information by the end of this month to confirm its decision to move forward with a plan to spin off its fixed line network.

He was speaking after a meeting with European Union Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes that he said provided more details needed to proceed with the plan.

Telecom Italia said on July 16 it wanted to secure favorable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jennifer Clark)

